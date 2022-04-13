Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.