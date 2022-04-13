Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

