Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $53,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

