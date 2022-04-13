Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 519 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

