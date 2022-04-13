Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 497.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $223.27 million and $10,125.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 497.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $101.29 or 0.00248037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.36 or 0.07521050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,394.01 or 0.98915616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

