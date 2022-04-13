Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $24.62 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $10.31 million and $148,543.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.62 or 0.00061816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.23 or 0.07571685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.23 or 0.99946087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 418,693 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.