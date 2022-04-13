Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

