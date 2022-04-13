Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $317,000 Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WE opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

