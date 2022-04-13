Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.