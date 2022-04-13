Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,302 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

