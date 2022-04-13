Minter Network Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Minter Network has a market cap of $11.71 million and $12,468.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00214463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00193106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.36 or 0.07521050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,720,454,017 coins and its circulating supply is 5,515,244,450 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

