Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) dropped 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

