Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sfmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $311.15.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

