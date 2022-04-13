Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.86. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 39,293 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:MXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025 in the last three months. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

