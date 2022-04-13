Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 454,368 shares.The stock last traded at $52.63 and had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

