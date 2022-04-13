Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Merculet (MVP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1,063.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,384,812,189 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

