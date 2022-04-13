Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00255681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00021593 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00645556 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

