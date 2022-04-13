Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 6.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.32.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
