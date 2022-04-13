MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTAC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 61.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

