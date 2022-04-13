MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Sells C$26,673.44 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) Director David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of MediaValet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$26,673.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,986.04.

Shares of MediaValet stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. MediaValet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

