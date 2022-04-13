mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a market cap of C$127.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.40.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

