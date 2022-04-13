Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 1.7%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

