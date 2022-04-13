MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MXL stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

