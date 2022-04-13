Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

