Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus Company Profile
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
