Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MAXR opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

