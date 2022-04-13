Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.58 million during the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.
Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.85 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -183.33%.
About Matthews International (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
