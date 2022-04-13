Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTTR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

