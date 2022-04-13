Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

MAS stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. Masco has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

