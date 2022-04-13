Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.95. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 257,803 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 307,912 shares of company stock worth $1,043,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

