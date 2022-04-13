Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.01).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 153.35 ($2.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 102.23. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.43).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

