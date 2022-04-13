Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Shares of MKFG opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

