Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,891. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.