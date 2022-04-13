Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

