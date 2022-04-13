Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 187844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.