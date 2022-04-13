MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $42.45 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.45 million and approximately $248,543.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

