Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

NYSEARCA PMAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.