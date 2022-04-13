Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. 2,301,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,683. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $144.38 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

