Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.27. 4,622,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.