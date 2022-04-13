Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,767,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.