Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 580 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,225. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.