Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 188,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,858. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

