Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June comprises 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

