Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 39,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $100.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

