Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 140,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,005. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

