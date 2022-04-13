Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $367 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.39.

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.