M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price target on the stock.

MPE opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 915.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 861.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of £558.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.74), for a total value of £22,462.24 ($29,270.58).

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

