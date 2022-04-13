LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,246 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 3.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
See Also
