LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $205.71. 770,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,497. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.