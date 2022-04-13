LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €781.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($877.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €781.73 ($849.70).

Shares of MC opened at €630.90 ($685.76) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €647.55 and a 200 day moving average of €675.29. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

