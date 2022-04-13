LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €765.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €765.00 ($831.52) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €630.90 ($685.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €647.55 and its 200 day moving average is €675.29.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

